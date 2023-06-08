Stirling High heads for national choir competition
Pupils set to jet off to the national ATKV choral finals in Tshwane
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 08 June 2023
The Stirling High School chamber choir is set to jet off to the national ATKV choral finals in July in Tshwane after their recent regional competition gold win...
Stirling High heads for national choir competition
Pupils set to jet off to the national ATKV choral finals in Tshwane
The Stirling High School chamber choir is set to jet off to the national ATKV choral finals in July in Tshwane after their recent regional competition gold win...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos