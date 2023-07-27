×

School News

Clarendon pupils excel in Art Eisteddfod

Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 27 July 2023

Fourteen creative Clarendon High pupils were recently awarded double gold, gold and silver for their submissions in the East London Art Eisteddfod. ..

