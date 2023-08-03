Grade 11 pupil stuns audience and judges at eisteddfod
Video of Sinesipho Tokwe performing ‘Unkulunkulu Wenyukile’ wins hearts on social media
From rehearsals in school halls to the bright lights of a national stage, Sinesipho Tokwe, a grade 11 pupil from Ebenezer Majombozi High School stunned judges and audiences alike with her vocal talent. ..
