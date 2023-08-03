×

School News

Grade 11 pupil stuns audience and judges at eisteddfod

Video of Sinesipho Tokwe performing ‘Unkulunkulu Wenyukile’ wins hearts on social media

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 03 August 2023

From rehearsals in school halls to the bright lights of a national stage, Sinesipho Tokwe, a grade 11 pupil from Ebenezer Majombozi High School stunned judges and audiences alike with her vocal talent. ..

