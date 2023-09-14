Merrifield pupil off to Croatia for majorette championships
For Tariro Chinamasa, representing SA has been part of her dream since childhood
Merrifield College grade 10 pupil Tariro Chinamasa has earned her Sascoc Protea colours for the South African National Majorette team and will be heading to Croatia to compete in the MWF World Championships in September...
