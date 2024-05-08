Three Eastern Cape schools earn total of R60,000 in glass recycling competition
Three Eastern Cape schools have managed to bag tens of thousands of rand for their schools after collecting thousands of kilograms of glass waste for recycling...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.