School News

Three Eastern Cape schools earn total of R60,000 in glass recycling competition

By Herald Reporter - 08 May 2024

Three Eastern Cape schools have managed to bag tens of thousands of rand for their schools after collecting thousands of kilograms of glass waste for recycling...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women