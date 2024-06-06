Clarendon chamber choir sings its way to nationals
School to compete in the ATKV Applous Festival in Cape Town
Clarendon High School’s chamber choir has sung its way to the nationals of the ATKV Applous Festival competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.