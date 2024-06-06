School News

Pupil’s poetic tribute to schoolmates killed in accident garners 83,000 views

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 06 June 2024

A grade 11 Ndamase Senior Secondary School pupil who lost her friends in a tragic accident has channelled her pain and grief into a poem to pay tribute to them...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...