Ulwazi pupils on cloud nine after receiving Airlink bursaries
Two among eight applicants selected out of 120 from East London
Two pupils from Ulwazi High School have received Airlink bursaries to study in the aviation field after they have matriculated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.