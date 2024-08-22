School News

Stirling unveils new three-storey facility amid high enrolment demand

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 22 August 2024

Stirling High School has unveiled a new three-storey building that will include three classrooms, a modern library and media precinct, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and function venue...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i