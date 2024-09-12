Buffalo City pupils fired up for world event in Egypt
Group of Eastern Cape athletes will fly SA flag in biathle and triathle competitions
A group of excited Buffalo City pupils will join several independent participants in flying the South African flag high when they compete in the biathle and triathle World Team Championships in Egypt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.