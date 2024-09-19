Deputy chief justice tells pupils to not only consider university
Mariazell High alumnus Mbuyiseli Madlanga says they must consider entrepreneurship and artisanship
Mariazell High alumnus, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, speaking at the official launch of the school’s alumni association in rural Matatiele on Saturday, said “it would be foolhardy if the vast majority of youth were to continue in the well-worn path of conventional-type education”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.