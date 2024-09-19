School News

Deputy chief justice tells pupils to not only consider university

Mariazell High alumnus Mbuyiseli Madlanga says they must consider entrepreneurship and artisanship

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 19 September 2024

Mariazell High alumnus, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, speaking at the official launch of the school’s alumni association in rural Matatiele on Saturday, said “it would be foolhardy if the vast majority of youth were to continue in the well-worn path of conventional-type education”. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Puleng Phoofolo - Mama (Official Music Video)
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema