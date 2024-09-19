School News

Komani pupil to test financial skills in national competition

Premium
By SIPHOKAZI BAM - 19 September 2024

Avuya Mnyengeza, a 17-year-old grade 11 pupil from Nompumelelo High School in Komani, has been selected to represent the province in the Financial Literacy Speech Competition in Johannesburg in October. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What to expect during the coming Betway Premiership season
Pravin Gordhan Funeral Service