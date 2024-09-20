She said she learnt that Brics was aimed at increasing SA’s development prospects, and she hoped other African countries would join.
Ten OR Tambo pupils benefit from Brics youth summer school
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN
Ten pupils from across the OR Tambo district had the honour to attend a three-day Brics Youth Association Summer School where they got to learn about geopolitics, economics, and the cultural foundations of the Brics+ nations recently.
The event seeks to promote academic and cultural exchange among the Brics countries.
Its key objectives include fostering co-operation, mutual understanding and collaboration in various fields, addressing global challenges, promoting cultural awareness, building networks, and nurturing leadership skills.
The pupils who attended were Siphosethu Sekwana, Sinethemba Mgqibane, Mivo Nikita Noraqa, Hlumisa Mxhego, Yolatha Siyala, Imibongo Ntakana, Lukhanyo Myeko, Milisa Bolilitye, Sinentlantla Lahani.
Joyi Senior Secondary School pupil Milisa Bolilitye, who is in grade 11, said she felt honoured after being selected to attend the event.
“Getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity made me feel special and recognised.
“I am grateful to the Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi Foundation for collaborating with OR Tambo District Municipality for giving us such a great opportunity to attend this summit.
“I enjoyed the exposure and interaction with different people who shared various perspectives and views of life, which allowed me to gain more knowledge, especially coming from a place with limited information on Brics.”
