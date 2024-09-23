Merrifield band member Ande Jayiya, 17, said performing on an international stage was “a blessing”.
“It felt quite daunting initially performing on an international stage purely because we were performing to place as the top band for the whole festival.
“However, I found it a blessing to be part of the band and perform for my school, holding the badge high,” he said.
“I fell in love with music young, at age 10, purely because Merrifield offered the platform, having music as a subject.
“I started with piano and evolved to the marimba.”
Unako Hiba, 17, joined the band at the age of 15.
She said winning the competition was a great accomplishment.
“The feeling of winning filled me with a profound sense of joy, accomplishment and pride,” she said.
“I felt privileged to represent my school and be a part of the victorious band.
“It was one of those unforgettable moments that will always stand out in my memory for decades to come.”
Merrifield sounds winning gong in International Marimba and Steelpan competition
Image: SUPPLIED
Merrifield College is bursting with pride after clinching first place at the prestigious International Marimba and Steelpan Festival held at St Dominic’s Catholic School for Girls in Johannesburg recently.
The renowned competition, one of SA’s largest music events, drew more than 2,300 marimba players from primary and high schools, as well as tertiary institutions.
Merrifield walked away with first place for the Prestige category and second place in the Battle of the Bands, with a piece titled Chandelier.
Dwight Morrings, the band’s conductor and music teacher, said the win was a first for the college.
“Preparing for a festival of this calibre requires many hours of preparation.
“We rehearsed Mondays to Thursdays and sometimes over weekends too.
“This year saw a band of 44 members taking part, one of the largest ensembles at the festival.
“As this was a big win for Merrifield College, the school is extremely proud of such spectacular results,” Morrings said.
Iminathi Zim-Malla said one of the things she had learnt was teamwork.
“When working with my peers, the most important thing I’ve learnt is to listen.
“When performing in such a large band, it is essential that we all listen to each other to create seamless sound.”
She was grateful for the support she received from her teacher, mother and band mates.
“Mr Morrings has of course been a huge supporter of mine, polishing what needs to be polished,” she said.
"[Also] my mother, who has given me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing band and go on tour with them, and I can’t forget my fellow band mates who have created a safe space for me to explore my musicality.”
