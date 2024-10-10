The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) has announced that instrument flight procedures (IFPs) for runway 11 at King Phalo Airport in East London have been approved, with upliftment expected after regulatory publication on Thursday.
The development is a welcome relief after scores of passengers were left stranded earlier this week due to bad weather grounding flights.
The approval of IFPs for King Phalo Airport's runway 11 is expected to enable airlines to operate flights safely, even in challenging weather conditions.
Additionally, the suspension of instrument flight procedures for runway 14 at Mthatha Airport has been lifted, making it available for operations.
"These developments are expected to provide relief to both Eastern Cape airports, which are vulnerable to severe weather conditions that lead to flight disruptions," ATNS corporate affairs and communications Mphilo Dlamini said.
Dispatch LIVE
BREAKING | Major boost as East London airport instrument flight procedures approved
Image: MARK ANDREWS
