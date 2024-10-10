School News

Cambridge headmaster bows out after 40 years

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 10 October 2024

Cambridge High School’s headmaster, who moved to East London from Cape Town, will hang up his boots after 40 years of dedicated service to the school. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara
What to expect from Mozambique's election | REUTERS