Stirling’s Alan Webster excited to take on new role as head of St Joseph’s

Founder of the high school’s celebrated jazz band, says it's one of the things he will miss most

By ANELISA GUSHA - 10 October 2024

After 33 years of teaching at Stirling High, deputy principal and jazz master Alan Webster will be bidding farewell to the school to take over as headmaster at St Joseph’s Preparatory and College in Beacon Bay. ..

