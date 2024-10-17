School News

Award motivates Stirling Primary teacher to 'keep pushing boundaries'

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 17 October 2024

Stirling Primary School teacher Wesley Renton came second in the excellence in technology: enhanced teaching and learning category at the National Teaching Awards. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 16 October 2024
Tenacity Can Light Up Africa