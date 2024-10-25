Clarendon steals the show at music festival
School honoured for fourth consecutive year in steel band competition
Clarendon High School’s classic pan band hit the right notes when they were awarded the Trinidad and Tobago Award, a trophy and cash prize for Best Steel Band in the recent virtual section of the 13th Education Africa International Marimba and Steelpan Festival 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.