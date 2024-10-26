School News

Beaconhurst School to brighten up the streets with colour splash fun run

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 26 October 2024

Beaconhurst School has called on the East London community to take part in their annual colour splash fun run on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Labour Minister Membathisi Mdladlana's memorial service
LIVE: BEYONCE & KAMALA hold rally in Houston