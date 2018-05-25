The struggle at the University of South Africa (Unisa) was set to resume on Thursday morning‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) said‚ “unless police begin shooting”.

In a statement issued in the early hours‚ “the workers and student representatives are vowing to sleep at Unisa” until “management bring up tangible response”.

The EFFSC’s garbled statement said “workers are now irritated because instead of them giving us response‚ we see police riots entering the Campus and some of this police and Security officials wearing their ANC T-shirts‚ which we suspect are shareholders of this companies‚ we continue to share pictures of this situation through our twitter account of @ntandosindane”.

The students said talks were deadlocked over a “commitment of Top up of R8000‚ and termination of this service providers with immediate effect”.

On Tuesday‚ the EFFSC and Academic and Professional Staff Association said their protest action against Unisa service providers who “are non-compliant…in terms of labour law and they continue to disrespect decisions of Unisa council to stop victimising and mistreating workers”.

Operations at the university’s main campus in Pretoria were brought to a “complete stop”‚ they claimed

Wednesday and Thursday’s continuation of the protest followed Unisa’s announcement that the strike at “Unisa has been called off with immediate effect following an agreement reached …on the stroke of midnight on Tuesday”.