Parties scrambling for space to hang up election posters

By SIMTHANDILE FORD

Electioneering has kicked off in earnest in the Buffalo City Metro as political parties battle for space on electricity poles along major roads in the city for their posters.

The DA has opted to use their ward councillor candidates as the faces on their posters, while the ruling ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are using their leaders Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema respectively.

The EFF’s posters are, however, double the average size of posters and have been spotted along several main roads in the metro.

Slogans highlight their key focus areas including access to land and building a clinic and library in each ward in which the EFF is elected.

The ANC has yet to declare its ward councillors as the party still has issues with some of the candidates registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The commission is set to issue certificates confirming all ward councillor candidates and proportional representation for each party on Friday.

Only then will parties like the EFF and ANC print posters with their candidates on them.

The ANC announced yesterday it was not yet ready to put up its ward councillor candidates.

This follows protests in areas such as BCM, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in Port Elizabeth, Ingquza Hill in Mbizana as well as Butterworth, as ANC supporters and members accused their leaders of manipulating party lists.

Provincial spokesman Pindile Miza said he had not received an official date on when the party would put up candidates’ posters “but it should be soon”.

EFF provincial chairman Peter Dinga confirmed yesterday that the party’s posters would go up from Friday.

“We are waiting for the IEC process to be completed then we will put up our local government representatives,” said Dinga.

He said Malema was expected to address a big rally in Mthatha early next month.

DA BCM constituency leader Kevin Mileham said they wanted to avoid a last-minute rush to put up their posters.

“We are more than ready for August 3,” said Mileham.

Ten parties have registered to contest the August 3 elections in Buffalo City Metro, and three of them are new.

The old guard are the ANC, DA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African Independent Congress (AIC), EFF, COPE, DA, UD, as well as newly established parties such as the People’s Alliance, the United Congress and the United Front of the Eastern Cape.

New kids on the political block, the United Front (UF), is also set to contest all 50 wards in BCM. However, it also has no posters in sight yet.

Regional deputy chairman King Dyani said the party hoped to erect their posters next month.

“We are ready for the August election. We are busy with door-to-door campaigns at the moment,” said Dyani.