Premier Masualle at WSU stadium for Freedom Day celebrations

Premier Phumulo Masualle hosting residents of Mthatha at the Walter Sisulu University stadium to lead the Freedom Day celebrations in the province.

Masualle highlighted the significance of this year’s commemoration as they coincide with the centenary celebrations of Eastern Cap-born struggle stalwarts Albertina Sisulu and Nelson Mandela.

“This year we use this day and all other events to highlight the roles played by these two giants to remind ourselves and the younger generation of the legacy and contribution.

"They played in our liberation and to impart the values that MamSisulu and Madiba stood for and eventually use those values as tools to build up our country,” said Masualle.