President wants SIU to probe Mandela funds

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation that will allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate how millions earmarked for the late Nelson Mandela’s memorial services and funeral were used.

Listed in the proclamation are several Eastern Cape departments, as well as Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Metro and OR Tambo Municipality.

The Dispatch reported on how millions earmarked for Mandela's memorial services were allegedly misused in government entities such as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Eastern Cape provincial treasury.

This saw a sum of R250 000, which was part of the R300-million set aside for Mandela Funeral preparation, "mistakenly" being deposited into Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle's private account. The funds, following a Dispatch expose, were subsequently refunded to the state.

In Buffalo City Metro, several senior ANC leaders and councillors including former Mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, then Council Speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele and then senior councillor Sindiswa Gomba are now facing criminal changes for their alleged involvement in the scandal. ANC's Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo and East London businessman Dean Fanoe, as well as Viwe Vazi are also facing criminal charges in relation to the BCM case.

Presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko confirmed to DispatchLive the signing off of the proclamation. "Yes there is that. But we will issue a statement soon," said Diko on Friday afternoon.