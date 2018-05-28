Legal wrangle over toilet deal

Izwelethu said the Siyenza Group wanted Izwelethu to remain the supplier but at a lower cost. It declined the offer. What followed was a meeting with the then AMD municipal manager Chris Magwangqana who reassured Izwelethu about its concerns on the legal and logistical changes to the project.



According to court papers, Magwangqana told Izwelethu that the project was falling behind and he wanted the corporation to follow through and supply the toilets to Siyenza on behalf of the AMD. He said Izwelethu could charge its original tendered rates of R5 830 per structure and the AMD would pick up the bill for all services rendered once Siyenza had signed off on it.

A reassured Izwelethu agreed to these terms and proceeded to supply the structures.

In June 2015, it duly supplied some 3 287 toilets. This was months before the contract between the ADM and Siyenza was set aside.

At the end of June, the ADM instructed Izwelethu to supply and install the goods it had already delivered, cancel all goods it had ordered and stop performing all other work until instructed otherwise. It was at this stage that the ADM brought an application to declare its own contract with Siyenza as unlawful. It undertook to pay Izwelethu what was owed.

Izwelethu’s Grahamstown correspondent attorney Mark Nettelton yesterday said that neither the AMD nor Siyenza had entered any notice to defend.