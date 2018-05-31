Just because Guptas ‘spoke’ to ministers doesn’t mean it was state capture‚ says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma says the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is being unfairly used to target certain people. Speaking during a homecoming prayer organised by KwaZulu-Natal religious leaders in Nkandla on Thursday‚ Zuma said he has a problem with the term "state capture" – saying the phrase wasn’t being used correctly.

