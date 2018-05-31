King Hintsa’s legacy as freedom fighter lives on

Royals to visit the UK to seek more clarity on Zanzolo’s murder

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu and the royal family yesterday hosted the first leg of the 183rd commemoration of the death of legendary King Hintsa, also known by his praised name, Zanzolo.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.