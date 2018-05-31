WATCH | Ramaphosa leaves Zuma to fly solo in his legal fees battle

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be fighting for his predecessor Jacob Zuma to continue getting state funding of his legal fees. Instead‚ Ramaphosa will leave the matter entirely in the court's hands. Zuma is due to appear in the Durban High Court on corruption charges next week – but a senior National Prosecuting Authority source told TimesLIVE that Zuma’s lawyers had already written to the NPA requesting a stay in his prosecution pending the outcome of his legal fees battles with the DA and ...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.