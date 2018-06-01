Lindiwe Mazibuko 'fond' of Cyril Ramaphosa but not joining ANC

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has poured cold water over speculation that she is planning to join the ANC. Mazibuko‚ who left parliament to study at Harvard University in 2014‚ joined top ANC leaders on Thursday evening for a gathering of academics and professionals in conversation with Cyril Ramaphosa at the IDC auditorium in Johannesburg.

