Meth delighted SIU will step in

OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth welcomed the impending probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the so-called Mandela funeral scandal. Presenting her annual state of the district address at the Mthatha Airport yesterday, Meth in fact suggested they were happy that it was happening as it would help bring an end to the saga.

