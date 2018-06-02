Municipality fleet goes under hammer

Enoch Mgijima Municipality vehicles and assets went under the hammer in Komani yesterday and were sold for R6.5-million, with a grader fetching R625000. A TLB went for R460000 while Ziyanda Mjiba of Ilinge township is the new proud owner of the BMW X5 that belonged to council speaker Mzoxolo Peter after she outbid everyone and forked out R405000 for the luxury car.

