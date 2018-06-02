Thuma Mina’ set for launch

As the ANC launches its provincial Thuma Mina campaign today in Mdantsane, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the campaign must address critical challenges in the Eastern Cape such as sanitation and electrification. ANC national executive committee member Thabang Makwetla is expected to be among the ruling party’s national leaders, who will attend the launch at the Winter Rose Sports Ground in NU13.

