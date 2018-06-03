Xasa slams ‘thieves’ who want to dismantle the ANC
Fikile Xasa, ANC veteran and MEC cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, has lashed out at Jacob Zuma sympathisers, who he accused of making moves to form a political party comprising thieves who wanted to dismantle the ruling ANC.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.