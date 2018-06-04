Politics

'Final Round' of bruising De Lille battle to play out in High Court

By Karyn Maughan - 04 June 2018

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will face off against the Democratic Alliance in court on Monday in a battle that will determine if and how she is removed from power.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X