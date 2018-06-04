Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa could approach ConCourt after SCA dismisses bid to set aside precedent judgment

By Genevieve Quintal - 04 June 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa could approach the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his bid to set aside a precedent-setting high court judgment that records of decisions should be made available when executive decisions are taken on review.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X