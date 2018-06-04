WATCH | Ramaphosa could approach ConCourt after SCA dismisses bid to set aside precedent judgment
President Cyril Ramaphosa could approach the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his bid to set aside a precedent-setting high court judgment that records of decisions should be made available when executive decisions are taken on review.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.