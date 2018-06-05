ANC faces challenges, says Jonas

Former Deputy Finance Minister and current MTN board member Mcebisi Jonas has warned against the “Ramaphoria”, saying the ANC was still faced with a lot of challenges that have moved beyond just an “individual”. Jonas was speaking at a breakfast meeting at the East London Golf Course yesterday, where ANC Ward 18 by-election councillor candidate Andrew Sokolich was introduced to residents.

