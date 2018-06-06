ANC, DA and EFF to fight it out in by-elections
Today the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) convenes two by-elections in Buffalo City Metro where both the ANC and the DA will have to defend their wards. Ward 18, which covers Vincent, Bunkers Hill, Nahoon Beach, Bonnie Doon and Woodleigh, has been governed by the DA which has over the years enjoyed more than 90% of the vote from the ward’s 9000 residents.
