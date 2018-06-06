Cyril Ramaphosa leads raft of MPs investing their cash in property
Members of Parliament are investing in land and property all around the country and President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the pack with 32 apartments and townhouses listed under his name.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.