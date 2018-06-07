Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has given South Africans more to live for‚ during his lifetime of commitment to theology and human rights‚ a top Johannesburg school said on Thursday as it honoured the clergyman.

At a ceremony naming the Gate House Quad at St John’s College after the Nobel peace prize laureate‚ the school praised Tutu for his “valuable” lessons and contributions to the liberation of the country.

“He reminded us that race is a pigmentation of our imagination‚” said the school’s chairman of council‚ Dr Jon Patrocios.

He said the quadrangle is a place where both teachers and learners would go to in order to “reflect”.

“For decades to come‚ we must remember that Tutu has given us so much more to live for‚” he said.

Headmaster Paul Edey said the school was striving to be a “truly” African institution. “As a school‚ we are examining our past and we are building a better future‚” he said.