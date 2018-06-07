Smooth start to by-elections

The fight for Buffalo City Metro’s two vacant wards had a smooth start yesterday, with both the ANC and the DA doing some last-minute campaigning. The Eastern Cape will hold four municipal by-elections this month. The two conducted yesterday were in ward 18 in the Vincent and Selborne area and ward 21, which covers Mdantsane’s NU12 and 13.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.