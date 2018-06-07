Smooth start to by-elections
The fight for Buffalo City Metro’s two vacant wards had a smooth start yesterday, with both the ANC and the DA doing some last-minute campaigning. The Eastern Cape will hold four municipal by-elections this month. The two conducted yesterday were in ward 18 in the Vincent and Selborne area and ward 21, which covers Mdantsane’s NU12 and 13.
