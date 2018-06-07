Politics

The 'Peoples Bae' jets into town for regional assemblies

By Simthandile Ford - 07 June 2018

The “Peoples Bae” Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in town, King William’s Town, to be exact.

The Economic Freedom Fighters  top officials including the Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema  are expected to jet into the province over the weekend, to convene and preside over the five Regional Assemblies to be conducted over the weekend.

Ndlozi touched down in the province in the morning and wrote on his twitter account that he was at “Steve Biko Airport”. The party has been vocal about wanting to rename the East London Airport after Steve Biko. 

 Ndlozi proceeded to the  struggle icon Bantu Biko’s grave where he took photographs of himself next to the grave.

“We are in King William’s Town  and  once you are around here you must come & salute the king Bantu Stephen Biko, father of Black Consciousness Movement. EFF has called for East London Airport to be renamed & that it must memorialize Biko as an affirmation of Black Consciousness  in struggle history, ”wrote Ndlozi.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X