The 'Peoples Bae' jets into town for regional assemblies

Ndlozi touched down in the province in the morning and wrote on his twitter account that he was at “Steve Biko Airport”. The party has been vocal about wanting to rename the East London Airport after Steve Biko.

Ndlozi proceeded to the struggle icon Bantu Biko’s grave where he took photographs of himself next to the grave.

“We are in King William’s Town and once you are around here you must come & salute the king Bantu Stephen Biko, father of Black Consciousness Movement. EFF has called for East London Airport to be renamed & that it must memorialize Biko as an affirmation of Black Consciousness in struggle history, ”wrote Ndlozi.