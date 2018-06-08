Politics

WATCH | Postponed again: 5 things you need to know about Zuma's corruption case

By TimesLive - 08 June 2018
Former President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court
Former President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court
Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Friday for the second time on corruption charges relating to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma faces 16 charges, including corruption, fraud and racketeering. Here's five things you should know about his latest court appearance:

1. Next in court

His next appearance will be in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27 as the Durban High Court will be undergoing renovations. Both the State and the Zuma’s lawyer asked for the postponement, saying they want to study arms company Thales' representations to withdraw the case.

2. Application to review

Zuma's legal team still intends to launch an application to review the decision to prosecute him for fraud and corruption.

3. Funding dilemma

The presidency has not responded to Zuma's legal team on whether it will continue to fund his defence. The National Prosecuting Authority this week turned down a request by the former president to delay Friday’s hearing pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge over the state paying his legal fees.

4. Ready to prosecute

The state says it is ready to proceed and has mentioned November 12 as a possible trial date. 

5. When will the trial start?

The trial is unlikely to take place this year due to several pending applications and uncertainty over Zuma's funding.

- additional reporting by Reuters

Former president Jacob Zuma returned to the Durban High Court on June 8 2018. Zuma is currently facing 16 counts, which include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Watch | Zuma supporters gear up for march to Durban court

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are amassing in King Dinuzulu Park ahead of a march to the Durban High Court on Friday morning. Zuma is ...
News
25 days ago

WATCH | Co-accused in Zuma corruption case wants charges dropped

The French company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma wants the case against it to be dropped‚ and has filed representations to the ...
Politics
26 days ago

Zuma's your man to help win 2019 elections‚ church tells ANC

If President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC want a two-thirds majority in next year's national elections‚ they need former president Jacob Zuma.
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X