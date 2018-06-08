WATCH | Postponed again: 5 things you need to know about Zuma's corruption case

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Friday for the second time on corruption charges relating to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma faces 16 charges, including corruption, fraud and racketeering. Here's five things you should know about his latest court appearance:

1. Next in court

His next appearance will be in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27 as the Durban High Court will be undergoing renovations. Both the State and the Zuma’s lawyer asked for the postponement, saying they want to study arms company Thales' representations to withdraw the case.

2. Application to review

Zuma's legal team still intends to launch an application to review the decision to prosecute him for fraud and corruption.

3. Funding dilemma

The presidency has not responded to Zuma's legal team on whether it will continue to fund his defence. The National Prosecuting Authority this week turned down a request by the former president to delay Friday’s hearing pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge over the state paying his legal fees.

4. Ready to prosecute

The state says it is ready to proceed and has mentioned November 12 as a possible trial date.

5. When will the trial start?

The trial is unlikely to take place this year due to several pending applications and uncertainty over Zuma's funding.

- additional reporting by Reuters