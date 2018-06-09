An ANC KwaZulu-Natal consultative conference was called off after disruptions on Friday night which saw the party’s national chairperson‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ being booed and prevented from addressing delegates.

The conference was supposed to have been a rerun of a previous elective conference - the results of which were nullified - but was changed to a consultative conference instead after disgruntled members obtained an urgent court interdict against the conference.

ANC national leaders‚ led by Mantashe‚ along with the provincial task team (PTT)‚ resolved to cancel the conference after the disruptions.

The PTT met with the ANC national executive committee members until late in the evening after Mantashe was booed and prevented from speaking.

Several members of the PTT‚ who asked not to be named‚ confirmed the decision.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court had earlier granted disgruntled members from four regions in the province an urgent interdict against the long-awaited elective conference.

Delegates were informed on Friday night by the provincial coordinator‚ Sihle Zikalala‚ that the gathering had instead been converted into a consultative conference.

However‚ some delegates had resisted‚ wanting the elective conference to go ahead.

Mantashe and ANC spokesman Pule Mabe were not available for comment.

- SowetanLIVE