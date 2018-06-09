DA leader Mmusi Maimane emerged from a two-day session of the party’s federal executive on Saturday with a warning that the fight for an alternative‚ post-ANC South Africa is now in full swing.

Speaking in Johannesburg‚ Maimane said the 2019 general election was set to be the most hotly contested and competitive national election since the dawn of democracy in 1994 and that the DA was forging ahead in creating a shared future for all South Africans.

He said the party’s focus lay in Gauteng‚ the Northern Cape and Western Cape with these being its “strategic” provinces. The party aimed to become the biggest party and form governments in Gauteng and the Northern Cape and to increase its majority in the Western Cape.

Describing these as non-negotiable targets‚ Maimane added: In addition to this‚ we plan to substantially increase our percentage of the national votes cast.

“This means that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal‚ the North West and the Eastern Cape will contribute significantly to the growth targets of the party based on our strong structures and electoral performance.”

The party is planning to officially launch its national campaign in July.

“We believe that no matter who is in charge of the ANC‚ it cannot bring about the real change need to move our country forward. A DA-led government in the future is the only way to fight poverty‚ create jobs‚ and to bring about a future of peace and prosperity for all‚ Maimane said.