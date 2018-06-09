EFF regional assembly underway in BCM

EFF members in Buffalo City Metro are eagerly waiting for commander-in-chief Julius Malema’s arrival in King William's Town.

Malema is expected to address the EFF regional assembly at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg.

The 100 members congregated at the centre will choose the party's regional leaders that will take the region to the provincial assembly later this year.

Delegates have already adopted credentials and are expected to elect new leaders soon.

The assembly is among the first in the attempt by the party to rebuild its Eastern Cape structure that was disbanded in September in 2016.

The Steve Biko Centre is heavily guarded by the party’s security as delegates wait for Malema’s arrival later today.

Some EFF members have gathered outside the venue, waiting for Malema.

BCM PR councillor Sabelo Hoyo said they were waiting for their president to come and grace a process they called was part of their growth in the province .

“We are waiting for all the processes to complete and at then go home with a legitimate leadership that will lead the party into the 2019 [general and provincial] elections," said Hoyo.