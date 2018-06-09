Protest after council sells assets
The DA picketed outside the Komani town hall as the Enoch Mgijima municipally council was about to hold its special council meeting yesterday. The sitting was called for a report-back about the auction which saw the municipality’s vehicles sold last Friday to try and settle the R58-million debt owed by the municipality to Milowo Trading Enterprise.
