Mokonyane to address Mandela and Sisulu centenary celebrations

NC national executive committee member and Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Braelyn
Image: Zolile Menzelwa

Two ANC national executive committee members have arrived in East London to address the Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu's centenary celebrations in Braelyn.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete are currently at Clemens Kadalie Hall where the event is being held.
The ANC has declared 2018 as the year to celebrate Mandela and Sisulu who would have turned 100 this year. The programme started with a clean up of streets in Braelyn.

