ANC ‘puts people’s needs first’
Mokonyane tells election volunteers to go the extra mile to help communities
The ANC must position itself as a leader of society – it must lead the moral regeneration campaign and fight the scourge of women and children abuse, and its members must go out of their way to help in their communities.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.