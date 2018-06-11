Politics

ANC ‘puts people’s needs first’

Mokonyane tells election volunteers to go the extra mile to help communities

By Zolile Menzelwa - 11 June 2018

The ANC must position itself as a leader of society – it must lead the moral regeneration campaign and fight the scourge of women and children abuse, and its members must go out of their way to help in their communities.

