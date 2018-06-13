MPL barred from Komani hospital
DA MPL Celeste Barker, who was barred from conducting an unannounced oversight visit at Komani Hospital on Thursday, is to demand action be taken against the officials who escorted her off the premises. Barker was doing oversight visits to psychiatric hospitals around the Chris Hani region at the time.
