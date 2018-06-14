Three senior members of Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s cabinet have lined up to succeed her when she steps down next year.

Western Cape DA leader and human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ finance MEC Ivan Meyer and economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde are expected to raise their hands when the nominations process opens up next week.

Zille is currently completing her second term as premier and cannot serve for a third term according to the constitution.

Winde was “sure I will put my hat in the ring.” Madikizela asserted‚ “I am that person‚” while Meyer said that since his re-election as deputy chairperson at the DA’s national conference‚ he had been considering applying for the post.

